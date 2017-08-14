All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4931 Key Lime Drive

4931 Key Lime Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4931 Key Lime Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
game room
pool
This is a 2018 built brand new (never lived in) 3 bed 2 bath condo on the most coveted part of southside blvd. very near offices at deerwood park, florida blue, tinsel town and the restaurants, bank of america etc. vaulted ceilings and latest r38 insulations (savings on energy bills), a balcony overlooking the lake, a larger than usual energy efficient 50gallon water heater(will have plenty of on demand hot water in winter), lake view from master bedroom window and 1 guest bedroom window. quartz countertops on kitchen and bathrooms. new kitchen appliances, stacked washer and dryer etc convey at no extra cost. open kitchen layout with darker cabinets. access to community pool, clubhouse, gym, game room and fitness room. will be move in ready by oct 6 2018 (pics are from construction period a few weeks ago). must verify all details. no prior evictions or criminal records, salary should be a minimum of 3 times the rent.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4931 Key Lime Drive have any available units?
4931 Key Lime Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4931 Key Lime Drive have?
Some of 4931 Key Lime Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4931 Key Lime Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4931 Key Lime Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4931 Key Lime Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4931 Key Lime Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4931 Key Lime Drive offer parking?
No, 4931 Key Lime Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4931 Key Lime Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4931 Key Lime Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4931 Key Lime Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4931 Key Lime Drive has a pool.
Does 4931 Key Lime Drive have accessible units?
No, 4931 Key Lime Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4931 Key Lime Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4931 Key Lime Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
