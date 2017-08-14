4931 Key Lime Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room pool

This is a 2018 built brand new (never lived in) 3 bed 2 bath condo on the most coveted part of southside blvd. very near offices at deerwood park, florida blue, tinsel town and the restaurants, bank of america etc. vaulted ceilings and latest r38 insulations (savings on energy bills), a balcony overlooking the lake, a larger than usual energy efficient 50gallon water heater(will have plenty of on demand hot water in winter), lake view from master bedroom window and 1 guest bedroom window. quartz countertops on kitchen and bathrooms. new kitchen appliances, stacked washer and dryer etc convey at no extra cost. open kitchen layout with darker cabinets. access to community pool, clubhouse, gym, game room and fitness room. will be move in ready by oct 6 2018 (pics are from construction period a few weeks ago). must verify all details. no prior evictions or criminal records, salary should be a minimum of 3 times the rent.

