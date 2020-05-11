All apartments in Jacksonville
4923 Campenella Drive

Location

4923 Campenella Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Magnolia Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, fully renovated home, in a very desirable neighborhood ready for its first tenant!!! 2BR 1BA, new kitchen, new flooring, completely new bathroom, spacious bedrooms, and a huge backyard. Carport for covered parking and a nice little back porch to sit on.

Call (904) 337-4896 for instant showings

Seasoned Landlord Tour Property: This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit. Please be aware of scams. Do not send money to anyone who is not Locklear Realty & Property Management. Our showings system works through our own portal and is secure.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4923 Campenella Drive have any available units?
4923 Campenella Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4923 Campenella Drive have?
Some of 4923 Campenella Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4923 Campenella Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4923 Campenella Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4923 Campenella Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4923 Campenella Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4923 Campenella Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4923 Campenella Drive offers parking.
Does 4923 Campenella Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4923 Campenella Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4923 Campenella Drive have a pool?
No, 4923 Campenella Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4923 Campenella Drive have accessible units?
No, 4923 Campenella Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4923 Campenella Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4923 Campenella Drive has units with dishwashers.

