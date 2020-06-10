All apartments in Jacksonville
4920 Key Lime Dr Unit 308
4920 Key Lime Dr Unit 308

4920 Key Lime Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4920 Key Lime Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32256
Baymeadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo for rent in Summer Key! Located on the 3rd floor this unit boasts 1,145 sqft of living space with a perfect view of the private lake off your patio. The kitchen offers matching stainless steel appliances, cherry wood cabinets and more. Front-load washer and dryer are included! Open dining and living area and split bedroom floorplan. You won't want to miss out on this unit! Minutes from I-295, town center, shopping, restaurants and more! Community amenities include a clubhouse, indoor basketball court, pool, fitness center and playground. Schedule your private tour today. Pets under 35lbs considered. 2 max. Non-refundable pet fee (per pet): $250 under 20lb, $350 over 20lb. Pet Rent (per pet): $15/month. Resident Benefit Package: $12.50/month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4920 Key Lime Dr Unit 308 have any available units?
4920 Key Lime Dr Unit 308 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4920 Key Lime Dr Unit 308 have?
Some of 4920 Key Lime Dr Unit 308's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4920 Key Lime Dr Unit 308 currently offering any rent specials?
4920 Key Lime Dr Unit 308 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4920 Key Lime Dr Unit 308 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4920 Key Lime Dr Unit 308 is pet friendly.
Does 4920 Key Lime Dr Unit 308 offer parking?
No, 4920 Key Lime Dr Unit 308 does not offer parking.
Does 4920 Key Lime Dr Unit 308 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4920 Key Lime Dr Unit 308 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4920 Key Lime Dr Unit 308 have a pool?
Yes, 4920 Key Lime Dr Unit 308 has a pool.
Does 4920 Key Lime Dr Unit 308 have accessible units?
No, 4920 Key Lime Dr Unit 308 does not have accessible units.
Does 4920 Key Lime Dr Unit 308 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4920 Key Lime Dr Unit 308 has units with dishwashers.
