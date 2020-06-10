4920 Key Lime Dr Unit 308

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo for rent in Summer Key! Located on the 3rd floor this unit boasts 1,145 sqft of living space with a perfect view of the private lake off your patio. The kitchen offers matching stainless steel appliances, cherry wood cabinets and more. Front-load washer and dryer are included! Open dining and living area and split bedroom floorplan. You won't want to miss out on this unit! Minutes from I-295, town center, shopping, restaurants and more! Community amenities include a clubhouse, indoor basketball court, pool, fitness center and playground. Schedule your private tour today. Pets under 35lbs considered. 2 max. Non-refundable pet fee (per pet): $250 under 20lb, $350 over 20lb. Pet Rent (per pet): $15/month. Resident Benefit Package: $12.50/month