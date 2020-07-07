All apartments in Jacksonville
4911 Dallen Lea Dr

4911 Dallen Lea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4911 Dallen Lea Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2a48c3e039 ---- Welcome home to this spacious home on Dallen Lea Dr! Features updated kitchen, appliances, fresh paint, detached storage shed, washer/dryer connections, & more! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today! 25% off the rent for the first 2 months with a full deposit received by 5/30! BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4911 Dallen Lea Dr have any available units?
4911 Dallen Lea Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4911 Dallen Lea Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4911 Dallen Lea Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4911 Dallen Lea Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4911 Dallen Lea Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4911 Dallen Lea Dr offer parking?
No, 4911 Dallen Lea Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4911 Dallen Lea Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4911 Dallen Lea Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4911 Dallen Lea Dr have a pool?
No, 4911 Dallen Lea Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4911 Dallen Lea Dr have accessible units?
No, 4911 Dallen Lea Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4911 Dallen Lea Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4911 Dallen Lea Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4911 Dallen Lea Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4911 Dallen Lea Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

