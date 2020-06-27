4888 Strato Road West

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enjoy this 3 Bedroom home in a well established neighborhood. Home is spacious with updated kitchen, modern appliances and craftsman style cabinetry give this home an upscale feel. Family Room offer as a focal point, diagonal paneling. Ceiling Fans, and High Efficiency Dual Flush Toilet. Convenient to I-295 and major highways that can give you quick and convenient access to downtown, the beaches and more! RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED - PETS ACCEPTED Schedule a self tour and apply on-line at www.goalproperties.com.



Base rent excludes charges for optional services. Ask for details.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.