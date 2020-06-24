4887 Reef Heron Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry pet friendly

4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Luxury Home! - Quiet and convenient, the new home community of Egrets Landing is in amazing Mandarin.



This home has it all! Absolutely beautiful with the latest energy saving features! This location is close to I-95, shopping, dining and all that Jacksonville has to offer.



You will be the envy of all cooks in Jacksonville with this incredible kitchen! The stove is gas and so is the tankless water heater! A beautiful walk in pantry will hold all the items you need to cook here!



The floors are all tiled downstairs with carpeting upstairs. Only the very best in appliances, fixtures and materials have been used to create this luxury rental.



The master suite is incredible and just wait till you see the master bath. The upstairs features all of the bedrooms, two full bathrooms and laundry room.



A screened back porch and secluded fenced backyard completes this home.

Call to see it today, you will be glad you did!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3682798)