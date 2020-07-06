4862 Catherine Ter

Amenities

pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0d1bccc078 ---- Welcome to this darling 2BR/1BA home that is in the perfect location off of Cassat Ave. This 728 sq.ft. home features new paint, flooring, stove, and fridge. Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.