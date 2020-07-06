All apartments in Jacksonville
4862 Catherine Ter

4862 Catherine Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

4862 Catherine Terrace, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0d1bccc078 ---- Welcome to this darling 2BR/1BA home that is in the perfect location off of Cassat Ave. This 728 sq.ft. home features new paint, flooring, stove, and fridge. Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4862 Catherine Ter have any available units?
4862 Catherine Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4862 Catherine Ter currently offering any rent specials?
4862 Catherine Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4862 Catherine Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 4862 Catherine Ter is pet friendly.
Does 4862 Catherine Ter offer parking?
No, 4862 Catherine Ter does not offer parking.
Does 4862 Catherine Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4862 Catherine Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4862 Catherine Ter have a pool?
No, 4862 Catherine Ter does not have a pool.
Does 4862 Catherine Ter have accessible units?
No, 4862 Catherine Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 4862 Catherine Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 4862 Catherine Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4862 Catherine Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 4862 Catherine Ter does not have units with air conditioning.

