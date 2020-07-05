Rent Calculator
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4849 Donnybrook Ave.
4849 Donnybrook Ave
Last updated February 16 2020 at 11:24 AM
4849 Donnybrook Ave
4849 Donnybrook Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4849 Donnybrook Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest
Amenities
carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
carport
parking
- New paint, new carpet, partial closed in carport, large back yard.
(RLNE4374586)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4849 Donnybrook Ave have any available units?
4849 Donnybrook Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 4849 Donnybrook Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4849 Donnybrook Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4849 Donnybrook Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4849 Donnybrook Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4849 Donnybrook Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4849 Donnybrook Ave offers parking.
Does 4849 Donnybrook Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4849 Donnybrook Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4849 Donnybrook Ave have a pool?
No, 4849 Donnybrook Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4849 Donnybrook Ave have accessible units?
No, 4849 Donnybrook Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4849 Donnybrook Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4849 Donnybrook Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4849 Donnybrook Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4849 Donnybrook Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
