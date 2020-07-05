All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4849 Donnybrook Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4849 Donnybrook Ave
Last updated February 16 2020 at 11:24 AM

4849 Donnybrook Ave

4849 Donnybrook Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4849 Donnybrook Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

carport
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
carport
parking
- New paint, new carpet, partial closed in carport, large back yard.

(RLNE4374586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4849 Donnybrook Ave have any available units?
4849 Donnybrook Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4849 Donnybrook Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4849 Donnybrook Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4849 Donnybrook Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4849 Donnybrook Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4849 Donnybrook Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4849 Donnybrook Ave offers parking.
Does 4849 Donnybrook Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4849 Donnybrook Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4849 Donnybrook Ave have a pool?
No, 4849 Donnybrook Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4849 Donnybrook Ave have accessible units?
No, 4849 Donnybrook Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4849 Donnybrook Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4849 Donnybrook Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4849 Donnybrook Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4849 Donnybrook Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Canopy at Belfort Park
7750 Belfort Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Four
4870 Deer Lake Dr E
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia