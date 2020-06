Amenities

hardwood floors air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors Property Amenities accepts section 8

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b8bddb30e0 ----

Charming & Spacious 2 bedroom 1 Bathroom house, available for immediate occupancy, situated on a quiet street with beautiful hardwood floors will be perfect for you! Hurry and schedule your appointment for a showing today because it won\'t last long!



*Section 8 Permitted

Ac Central

Flooring Wood

Indoor Formal Living

Outdoor Back Yard