All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
Jacksonville, FL
4791 PLAYPEN DR
Last updated April 8 2019 at 5:08 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4791 PLAYPEN DR
4791 Playpen Drive
No Longer Available
Location
4791 Playpen Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Jacksonville Heights
Amenities
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4791 PLAYPEN DR have any available units?
4791 PLAYPEN DR doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 4791 PLAYPEN DR currently offering any rent specials?
4791 PLAYPEN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4791 PLAYPEN DR pet-friendly?
No, 4791 PLAYPEN DR is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 4791 PLAYPEN DR offer parking?
No, 4791 PLAYPEN DR does not offer parking.
Does 4791 PLAYPEN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4791 PLAYPEN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4791 PLAYPEN DR have a pool?
Yes, 4791 PLAYPEN DR has a pool.
Does 4791 PLAYPEN DR have accessible units?
No, 4791 PLAYPEN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4791 PLAYPEN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4791 PLAYPEN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4791 PLAYPEN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4791 PLAYPEN DR does not have units with air conditioning.
St. Marys, GA
