Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Don't Miss this Brick Charmer! Well Maintained and recently painted is sure to impress. Front mud room, family room, separate dining, and perfect back ''catch all'' room! The backyard is incredible! Not only do you have a one car garage, you have the perfect man cave workshop, and you still have a lush yard to enjoy! Bedrooms are spacious, and there is a community park right around the corner. Come see this home today!