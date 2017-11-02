4747 Great Western Ln S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Three bedroom, two full bath home with vaulted ceiling, skylights and wood-burning fireplace. Long term owners have added so many upgrades - architectural roof, new HVAC system (2017), hardiboard siding with shake shingle detail on front of home, carriage style garage door, custom chimney cap, white double-hung windows with lifetime transferable warranty, newly painted exterior - and more! Enjoy the screened lanai which looks out over your fully fenced back yard with fire pit patio. Impeccable landscaping and incredible curb appeal complete the picture.