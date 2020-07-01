All apartments in Jacksonville
4736 APPLETON AVE
Last updated February 16 2020 at 2:12 AM

4736 APPLETON AVE

4736 Appleton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4736 Appleton Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Lakeshore

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
This is a unqiue set up. There are 2 units here. This is unit A. Unit B is just a 1 room addition with an outside/separate entrance. The main house/Unit A is for rent. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, big kitchen, washer/dryer connections. The full covered front porch plus driveway parking on the right side. The back is concrete wall/fenced between the 2 units so there is privacy. Water included in rent fee. Yard maintenance covered by the owner. Although next door to a business, it is a quiet little spot. Last tenant stayed for 4 years. New carpet and paint. Kitchen has range and refrig. NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

