4736 APPLETON AVE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking some paid utils carpet range

This is a unqiue set up. There are 2 units here. This is unit A. Unit B is just a 1 room addition with an outside/separate entrance. The main house/Unit A is for rent. 2 bedrooms, 1 full bath, big kitchen, washer/dryer connections. The full covered front porch plus driveway parking on the right side. The back is concrete wall/fenced between the 2 units so there is privacy. Water included in rent fee. Yard maintenance covered by the owner. Although next door to a business, it is a quiet little spot. Last tenant stayed for 4 years. New carpet and paint. Kitchen has range and refrig. NO PETS.