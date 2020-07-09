All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4733 GODWIN AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4733 GODWIN AVE
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:23 PM

4733 GODWIN AVE

4733 Godwin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4733 Godwin Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Venetia

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful spacious 3/1 home in Ortega/Venetia area. This home features hard wood floors, bonus room, Florida room, and seperate dining room. , Large yard with circle driveway. This is a must see and won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4733 GODWIN AVE have any available units?
4733 GODWIN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4733 GODWIN AVE have?
Some of 4733 GODWIN AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4733 GODWIN AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4733 GODWIN AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4733 GODWIN AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4733 GODWIN AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4733 GODWIN AVE offer parking?
No, 4733 GODWIN AVE does not offer parking.
Does 4733 GODWIN AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4733 GODWIN AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4733 GODWIN AVE have a pool?
No, 4733 GODWIN AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4733 GODWIN AVE have accessible units?
No, 4733 GODWIN AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4733 GODWIN AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4733 GODWIN AVE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hawthorne
8150 Point Meadows Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Magnolia Village
1620 Bartram Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32207
RiverVue
3946 Saint Johns Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32205
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Palm Bay Club
13050 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Lofts at Jefferson Station
799 Water Street
Jacksonville, FL 32204

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia