Beautiful spacious 3/1 home in Ortega/Venetia area. This home features hard wood floors, bonus room, Florida room, and seperate dining room. , Large yard with circle driveway. This is a must see and won't last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4733 GODWIN AVE have any available units?
4733 GODWIN AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.