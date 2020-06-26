4663 Williamsburg Ave

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils microwave carpet

3/1 Single Family Home Sherwood Forrest - Property Id: 126824



Fully renovated, cute 3 bed 1 bath SFR. Fresh paint and carpets throughout. Completely new kitchen with granite counters, new stove and microwave, W/ D hook-ups and huge pantry. Large fenced lot. Walking distance to Lonnie C Miller Park. Convenient to bus lines. No pets.$900 deposit. Available immediately. Applicants please fill out an initial survey at:



https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScHGj2lNN63LQQCsDuk7eo4lmq2j_XiGgCCdSDQuPG8WzNjiA/viewform?usp=pp_url

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126824

No Pets Allowed



