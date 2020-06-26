All apartments in Jacksonville
4663 Williamsburg Ave
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

4663 Williamsburg Ave

4663 Williamsburg Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4663 Williamsburg Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Sherwood Forest

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
3/1 Single Family Home Sherwood Forrest - Property Id: 126824

Fully renovated, cute 3 bed 1 bath SFR. Fresh paint and carpets throughout. Completely new kitchen with granite counters, new stove and microwave, W/ D hook-ups and huge pantry. Large fenced lot. Walking distance to Lonnie C Miller Park. Convenient to bus lines. No pets.$900 deposit. Available immediately. Applicants please fill out an initial survey at:

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScHGj2lNN63LQQCsDuk7eo4lmq2j_XiGgCCdSDQuPG8WzNjiA/viewform?usp=pp_url
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126824
Property Id 126824

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4932607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

