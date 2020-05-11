4648 KERLE ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming bungalow in the Murray Hill Heights neighborhood close to Riverside, Downtown, and San Marco. Beautifully restored interior with upgraded kitchen, lots of windows and natural light. Very close to FSCJ Kent Campus Fireplace is for decorative use only. Washer and Dryer are AS-IS.*Bonus Amenity Included* - The Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program is included in the monthly rent. HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under this program. This saves on average 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.