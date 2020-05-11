All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4648 KERLE ST

4648 Kerle Street · No Longer Available
Location

4648 Kerle Street, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming bungalow in the Murray Hill Heights neighborhood close to Riverside, Downtown, and San Marco. Beautifully restored interior with upgraded kitchen, lots of windows and natural light. Very close to FSCJ Kent Campus Fireplace is for decorative use only. Washer and Dryer are AS-IS.*Bonus Amenity Included* - The Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program is included in the monthly rent. HVAC filters will be regularly delivered to your doorstep under this program. This saves on average 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4648 KERLE ST have any available units?
4648 KERLE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4648 KERLE ST have?
Some of 4648 KERLE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4648 KERLE ST currently offering any rent specials?
4648 KERLE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4648 KERLE ST pet-friendly?
No, 4648 KERLE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4648 KERLE ST offer parking?
No, 4648 KERLE ST does not offer parking.
Does 4648 KERLE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4648 KERLE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4648 KERLE ST have a pool?
No, 4648 KERLE ST does not have a pool.
Does 4648 KERLE ST have accessible units?
No, 4648 KERLE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4648 KERLE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4648 KERLE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
