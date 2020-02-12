All apartments in Jacksonville
4644 Cedarwood Rd
4644 Cedarwood Rd

4644 Cedarwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

4644 Cedarwood Road, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Lakeshore

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/39951cf02c ----
This 3 Bedroom 1 bath home in the Lake Shore area is not going to last long! Features hardwood & tile flooring w/carpet in the bedrooms, updated kitchen w/stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, a wrap around porch/deck with a beautiful yard, 1 car garage, & updated bathrooms. Washer & dryer included. Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4644 Cedarwood Rd have any available units?
4644 Cedarwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4644 Cedarwood Rd have?
Some of 4644 Cedarwood Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4644 Cedarwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4644 Cedarwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4644 Cedarwood Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4644 Cedarwood Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4644 Cedarwood Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4644 Cedarwood Rd offers parking.
Does 4644 Cedarwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4644 Cedarwood Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4644 Cedarwood Rd have a pool?
No, 4644 Cedarwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4644 Cedarwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 4644 Cedarwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4644 Cedarwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4644 Cedarwood Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

