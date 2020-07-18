All apartments in Jacksonville
4641 BLOUNT AVE
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:07 AM

4641 BLOUNT AVE

4641 Blount Avenue · (904) 683-5230
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4641 Blount Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Venetia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1307 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
TIMUQUANA MANOR HOUSE FOR RENT - From 5 Points: take Park St west, left on Roosevelt Blvd, right on Timuquana Rd., right on Twining Rd, left on Blount Ave, to property on the right. 3 BR, 2 BA, living room, dining room, kitchen (R/R/DW), CHA, hardwood, tile, 1307 sq ft, W/D (as-is), fenced backyard, non-working fireplace, storage shed, security system, screened patio, 2 parking spaces, $1375 sec dep, 1 yr lease, may consider small pet, outside smoking only, [AT PM mg] available August 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4641 BLOUNT AVE have any available units?
4641 BLOUNT AVE has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4641 BLOUNT AVE have?
Some of 4641 BLOUNT AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4641 BLOUNT AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4641 BLOUNT AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4641 BLOUNT AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4641 BLOUNT AVE is pet friendly.
Does 4641 BLOUNT AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4641 BLOUNT AVE offers parking.
Does 4641 BLOUNT AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4641 BLOUNT AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4641 BLOUNT AVE have a pool?
No, 4641 BLOUNT AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4641 BLOUNT AVE have accessible units?
No, 4641 BLOUNT AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4641 BLOUNT AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4641 BLOUNT AVE has units with dishwashers.
