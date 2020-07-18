4641 BLOUNT AVE

Amenities

TIMUQUANA MANOR HOUSE FOR RENT - From 5 Points: take Park St west, left on Roosevelt Blvd, right on Timuquana Rd., right on Twining Rd, left on Blount Ave, to property on the right. 3 BR, 2 BA, living room, dining room, kitchen (R/R/DW), CHA, hardwood, tile, 1307 sq ft, W/D (as-is), fenced backyard, non-working fireplace, storage shed, security system, screened patio, 2 parking spaces, $1375 sec dep, 1 yr lease, may consider small pet, outside smoking only, [AT PM mg] available August 1, 2020.