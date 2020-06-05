All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

4612 Marlboro Circle West

4612 Marlboro Circle West · No Longer Available
Location

4612 Marlboro Circle West, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
Ready to Move in! Newly renovated. 4 bedroom 2 bath, Home has separate living and dining room, new hardwood flooring throughout, fresh exterior & interior paint! New kitchen cabinets and bath with decorator tile.
Truly a must see that will not last long! Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. Section 8 ok!

Qualifications: Application fee of $30 per adult. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. To qualify must submit proof of income of 2.5X rent, NO eviction or felonies! Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and complete rental application. NO PETS ALLOWED.

Call Jill at 904-609-8951, to schedule a tour today!

We have other properties....
https://managementjax.managebuilding.com/

Online Application
https://managementjax.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4612 Marlboro Circle West have any available units?
4612 Marlboro Circle West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4612 Marlboro Circle West have?
Some of 4612 Marlboro Circle West's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4612 Marlboro Circle West currently offering any rent specials?
4612 Marlboro Circle West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4612 Marlboro Circle West pet-friendly?
No, 4612 Marlboro Circle West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4612 Marlboro Circle West offer parking?
Yes, 4612 Marlboro Circle West offers parking.
Does 4612 Marlboro Circle West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4612 Marlboro Circle West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4612 Marlboro Circle West have a pool?
No, 4612 Marlboro Circle West does not have a pool.
Does 4612 Marlboro Circle West have accessible units?
No, 4612 Marlboro Circle West does not have accessible units.
Does 4612 Marlboro Circle West have units with dishwashers?
No, 4612 Marlboro Circle West does not have units with dishwashers.
