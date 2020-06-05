4612 Marlboro Circle West

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

Ready to Move in! Newly renovated. 4 bedroom 2 bath, Home has separate living and dining room, new hardwood flooring throughout, fresh exterior & interior paint! New kitchen cabinets and bath with decorator tile.

Truly a must see that will not last long! Tenants pays utilities and take care of lawn. Section 8 ok!



Qualifications: Application fee of $30 per adult. Income, credit, rental history and criminal background will be verified. To qualify must submit proof of income of 2.5X rent, NO eviction or felonies! Be prepared to submit last three pay stubs and complete rental application. NO PETS ALLOWED.



Call Jill at 904-609-8951, to schedule a tour today!



