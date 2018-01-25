All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 21 2020 at 11:36 PM

4580 PALMER AVE

Location

4580 Palmer Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Lakeshore

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Are you looking for a rental home with modern features in the historic area? This home built in 2009 may be exactly what you are looking for! Home has open concept floor plan, wood look laminate flooring throughout. Home has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Master suite is very large and has spacious bathroom with garden tub and separate shower. Features include porcelain tile in the bathrooms, inside laundry room, 2 car garage and fenced back yard with patio and more!Having 2.5 bathrooms is always a plus! No carpet is terrific too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

