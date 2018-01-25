4580 PALMER AVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Are you looking for a rental home with modern features in the historic area? This home built in 2009 may be exactly what you are looking for! Home has open concept floor plan, wood look laminate flooring throughout. Home has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Master suite is very large and has spacious bathroom with garden tub and separate shower. Features include porcelain tile in the bathrooms, inside laundry room, 2 car garage and fenced back yard with patio and more!Having 2.5 bathrooms is always a plus! No carpet is terrific too!