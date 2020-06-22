4571 SAN LORENZO BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest suite media room pet friendly

Immaculate Mediterranean home with cutting edge upgrades in gated neighborhood with community pool! Over $90K in upgrades performed by the builder! Viking appliances, theater room, Brazilian cherry wood, plus much much more! Private gated courtyard with detached guest suite, gourmet kitchen w/island, voluminous office, and beautiful lake view. Tile floors downstairs and Brazilian wood upstairs. Gas Fireplace. Stylish kitchen with Sub-Zero refrigerator, double oven, gas cooktop with grill. Three car garage. Tenants have option to join Glen Kernan CC! Most pets allowed with owner approval. Available beginning of Feb. Note: photos show furnishings which are not included with rental.