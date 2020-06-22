All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4571 SAN LORENZO BLVD

4571 San Lorenzo Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

4571 San Lorenzo Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32224

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest suite
media room
pet friendly
Immaculate Mediterranean home with cutting edge upgrades in gated neighborhood with community pool! Over $90K in upgrades performed by the builder! Viking appliances, theater room, Brazilian cherry wood, plus much much more! Private gated courtyard with detached guest suite, gourmet kitchen w/island, voluminous office, and beautiful lake view. Tile floors downstairs and Brazilian wood upstairs. Gas Fireplace. Stylish kitchen with Sub-Zero refrigerator, double oven, gas cooktop with grill. Three car garage. Tenants have option to join Glen Kernan CC! Most pets allowed with owner approval. Available beginning of Feb. Note: photos show furnishings which are not included with rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4571 SAN LORENZO BLVD have any available units?
4571 SAN LORENZO BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4571 SAN LORENZO BLVD have?
Some of 4571 SAN LORENZO BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4571 SAN LORENZO BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
4571 SAN LORENZO BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4571 SAN LORENZO BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 4571 SAN LORENZO BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 4571 SAN LORENZO BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 4571 SAN LORENZO BLVD does offer parking.
Does 4571 SAN LORENZO BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4571 SAN LORENZO BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4571 SAN LORENZO BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 4571 SAN LORENZO BLVD has a pool.
Does 4571 SAN LORENZO BLVD have accessible units?
No, 4571 SAN LORENZO BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 4571 SAN LORENZO BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4571 SAN LORENZO BLVD has units with dishwashers.
