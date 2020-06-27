All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
4535 Woolman Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4535 Woolman Ave

4535 Woolman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4535 Woolman Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32205
Murray Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/63ebaf10cc ----
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath home available soon! Lots of big widows give natural lighting inside. Formal dining room leading into the updated kitchen with newer black appliances and beautiful cabinetry! New interior paint throughout and the colors are very neutral. Convenient inside laundry connection for a full sized washer and dryer set.
This place has so many extras you have to see it for yourself! Plenty of space for entertaining guests, by having a screened in front porch and a wooden deck overlooking the huge fenced back yard.
Just minutes from NAS Jacksonville and the unique area of 5 Points. Shopping and restaurants are within walking distance. Schedule your showing today!

*Pets Allowed
Ac Central
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Formal Dining
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Outdoor Screened Lanai

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4535 Woolman Ave have any available units?
4535 Woolman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4535 Woolman Ave have?
Some of 4535 Woolman Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4535 Woolman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4535 Woolman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4535 Woolman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4535 Woolman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4535 Woolman Ave offer parking?
No, 4535 Woolman Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4535 Woolman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4535 Woolman Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4535 Woolman Ave have a pool?
No, 4535 Woolman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4535 Woolman Ave have accessible units?
No, 4535 Woolman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4535 Woolman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4535 Woolman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

