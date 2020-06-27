4535 Woolman Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath home available soon! Lots of big widows give natural lighting inside. Formal dining room leading into the updated kitchen with newer black appliances and beautiful cabinetry! New interior paint throughout and the colors are very neutral. Convenient inside laundry connection for a full sized washer and dryer set.

This place has so many extras you have to see it for yourself! Plenty of space for entertaining guests, by having a screened in front porch and a wooden deck overlooking the huge fenced back yard.

Just minutes from NAS Jacksonville and the unique area of 5 Points. Shopping and restaurants are within walking distance. Schedule your showing today!



