Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Available now and also listed for sale. 4 Bedroom 3.5 bath luxury town home at the St. Johns Town Center. Loaded with features, this unit has wood flooring, new efficient a/c, new windows. Clean and ready to move in! ALSO, *Home is available to rent with option to purchase. Contact agent for details and terms.