4525 Moncrief Rd W
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4525 Moncrief Rd W

4525 Moncrief Rd W · No Longer Available
Location

4525 Moncrief Rd W, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Ribault

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a09b179097 ----
This all brick home features 3 bedroom 1 bath home has 1064 sq.ft of living space with an updated kitchen, tile & wood flooring, fresh paint and fenced in back yard.Also a brand new AC and appliances will be installed at move in. Apply online today. Section 8 Accepted! 50% off the first months rent with full deposit paid by 3/15!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 Moncrief Rd W have any available units?
4525 Moncrief Rd W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4525 Moncrief Rd W currently offering any rent specials?
4525 Moncrief Rd W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 Moncrief Rd W pet-friendly?
No, 4525 Moncrief Rd W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4525 Moncrief Rd W offer parking?
No, 4525 Moncrief Rd W does not offer parking.
Does 4525 Moncrief Rd W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4525 Moncrief Rd W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 Moncrief Rd W have a pool?
No, 4525 Moncrief Rd W does not have a pool.
Does 4525 Moncrief Rd W have accessible units?
No, 4525 Moncrief Rd W does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 Moncrief Rd W have units with dishwashers?
No, 4525 Moncrief Rd W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4525 Moncrief Rd W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4525 Moncrief Rd W has units with air conditioning.

