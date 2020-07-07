All apartments in Jacksonville
4525 Glendas Meadow Dr

4525 Glendas Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4525 Glendas Meadow Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Herlong

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/79c0736083 ---- You Don\'t Want To Miss This!!!! This beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home features 1526 sq. ft, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, double car garage, laundry room and so much more! This immaculate home could be yours today! Pet friendly with approval & non-refundable fee. Apply online today. BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4525 Glendas Meadow Dr have any available units?
4525 Glendas Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4525 Glendas Meadow Dr have?
Some of 4525 Glendas Meadow Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4525 Glendas Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4525 Glendas Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4525 Glendas Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4525 Glendas Meadow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4525 Glendas Meadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4525 Glendas Meadow Dr offers parking.
Does 4525 Glendas Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4525 Glendas Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4525 Glendas Meadow Dr have a pool?
No, 4525 Glendas Meadow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4525 Glendas Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 4525 Glendas Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4525 Glendas Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4525 Glendas Meadow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

