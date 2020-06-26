All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4504 Springfield Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4504 Springfield Blvd.
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

4504 Springfield Blvd.

4504 Springfield Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4504 Springfield Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Brentwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated 2 bed 1 bath Bungalow - Cozy renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom is located just off I-95 New kitchen base cabinets with granite counter-tops, new wood floors, fresh paint throughout. Laundry hookup. Corner house on nice size lot.

Features
- New Wood Floors
- HVAC
- Off-Street Parking
- Screened in Porch
- Granite Counter-tops
- Corner Lot

Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

(RLNE4889974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 Springfield Blvd. have any available units?
4504 Springfield Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4504 Springfield Blvd. have?
Some of 4504 Springfield Blvd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4504 Springfield Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
4504 Springfield Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 Springfield Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4504 Springfield Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 4504 Springfield Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 4504 Springfield Blvd. offers parking.
Does 4504 Springfield Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4504 Springfield Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 Springfield Blvd. have a pool?
No, 4504 Springfield Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 4504 Springfield Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 4504 Springfield Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 Springfield Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4504 Springfield Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Remo
843 Alderman Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Mirador and Stovall at River City
13100 Broxton Bay Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
St. Johns Forest
7925 Merrill Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32277

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia