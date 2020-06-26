4504 Springfield Blvd.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly renovated 2 bed 1 bath Bungalow - Cozy renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom is located just off I-95 New kitchen base cabinets with granite counter-tops, new wood floors, fresh paint throughout. Laundry hookup. Corner house on nice size lot.



Features

- New Wood Floors

- HVAC

- Off-Street Parking

- Screened in Porch

- Granite Counter-tops

- Corner Lot



Property Tours:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



(RLNE4889974)