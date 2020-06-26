4504 Springfield Blvd.

Amenities
Newly renovated 2 bed 1 bath Bungalow - Cozy renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom is located just off I-95 New kitchen base cabinets with granite counter-tops, new wood floors, fresh paint throughout. Laundry hookup. Corner house on nice size lot.
Features
- New Wood Floors
- HVAC
- Off-Street Parking
- Screened in Porch
- Granite Counter-tops
- Corner Lot
Property Tours:
This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
(RLNE4889974)