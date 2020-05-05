All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

449 Naugatuck Dr

449 Naugatuck Drive
Location

449 Naugatuck Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32225
Girvin

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 10/15/19 Private 3/2 Home in a Cul De Sac - Property Id: 159799

Come check out this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath cul-de-sac home with two additional bonus rooms (think office or play room) for even more space. Kitchen and both baths have been upgraded and you have dual shower heads and built in blue tooth speakers in your master shower. In the backyard you will enjoy the screened in porch which connects to a large paver patio where you can grill or entertain. The property backs up to a marsh which makes the backyard very private. Zoned to A-rated Neptune Beach Elementary School and just a short drive to Atlantic Beach, this home is a perfect place for anyone that wants to live close to the beach without the price tag.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/159799p
Property Id 159799

(RLNE5180449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 Naugatuck Dr have any available units?
449 Naugatuck Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 449 Naugatuck Dr have?
Some of 449 Naugatuck Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 Naugatuck Dr currently offering any rent specials?
449 Naugatuck Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 Naugatuck Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 449 Naugatuck Dr is pet friendly.
Does 449 Naugatuck Dr offer parking?
No, 449 Naugatuck Dr does not offer parking.
Does 449 Naugatuck Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 449 Naugatuck Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 Naugatuck Dr have a pool?
No, 449 Naugatuck Dr does not have a pool.
Does 449 Naugatuck Dr have accessible units?
No, 449 Naugatuck Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 449 Naugatuck Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 449 Naugatuck Dr has units with dishwashers.

