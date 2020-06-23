4472 W Melissa Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Jacksonville Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
- Nice and affordable 2 BR 2 BA town home with large living room. Convenient to I-295 and the shopping at Orange Park Mall and Oakleaf Town Center. Perfect for the family just starting out or room mates wanting to share rent.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4705901)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4472 Melissa Ct W have any available units?
4472 Melissa Ct W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.