patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage online portal pet friendly

4460 Congressional Dr Available 06/15/19 Stunning 3 story townhome in Georgetowne! - **AVAILABLE JUNE 15th 2019**



Spacious 3 story townhome in the well sought out St Johns Town Center! Georgetown is conveniently located next to Publix and walking distance to shops and restaurants of the Town Center as well as the new Top Golf Venue! This townhome has over 2,100 sq. ft. of living space. It is 3 stories with a single car attached garage. Upon entering the townhome you have one bedroom and a full bathroom downstairs. On the second level you have a large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, half bathroom, large living room with wood floors and a patio off of the kitchen. The living room has a electric fireplace as well. The top floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! The entire 2nd and 3rd floor has gorgeous hardwood flooring and tile. This unit is an absolute must see!



NO COLLEGE STUDENTS OR ROOMMATES PLEASE.

2 CAR MAX. ONE IN GARAGE AND ONE IN DRIVEWAY.



Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.



$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.



Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.



Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.



*360 Virtual Tour Link* (copy and paste into your browser if needed) : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=c3FbSK7BNXg&mls=1



*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*



Nest Finders Property Management

9889 Gate Parkway N, #402

Jacksonville, FL 32246



(RLNE4013083)