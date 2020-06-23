All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 4 2019 at 9:34 AM

4460 Congressional Dr

4460 Congressional Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4460 Congressional Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

4460 Congressional Dr Available 06/15/19 Stunning 3 story townhome in Georgetowne! - **AVAILABLE JUNE 15th 2019**

Spacious 3 story townhome in the well sought out St Johns Town Center! Georgetown is conveniently located next to Publix and walking distance to shops and restaurants of the Town Center as well as the new Top Golf Venue! This townhome has over 2,100 sq. ft. of living space. It is 3 stories with a single car attached garage. Upon entering the townhome you have one bedroom and a full bathroom downstairs. On the second level you have a large open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, half bathroom, large living room with wood floors and a patio off of the kitchen. The living room has a electric fireplace as well. The top floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms! The entire 2nd and 3rd floor has gorgeous hardwood flooring and tile. This unit is an absolute must see!

NO COLLEGE STUDENTS OR ROOMMATES PLEASE.
2 CAR MAX. ONE IN GARAGE AND ONE IN DRIVEWAY.

Pets are welcomed. Pet screening application to be completed. $20 pet application fee, $15 for additional pet. Pet fee will be determined upon completion of pet screening process.

$65 application fee, 1st month's rent due to reserve, 1 month deposit due on/by the move in date. 12 month lease.

Mandatory $5 monthly service charge due with the rent on the 1st of each month. This charge covers access to online rental payments and online maintenance requests.

Screening includes credit/criminal background check, income verification of 3x the monthly rent and rental history verification.

*360 Virtual Tour Link* (copy and paste into your browser if needed) : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=c3FbSK7BNXg&mls=1

*To schedule a viewing of this property please call our dedicated leasing line at 904-204-1266*

Nest Finders Property Management
9889 Gate Parkway N, #402
Jacksonville, FL 32246

(RLNE4013083)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4460 Congressional Dr have any available units?
4460 Congressional Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4460 Congressional Dr have?
Some of 4460 Congressional Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4460 Congressional Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4460 Congressional Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4460 Congressional Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4460 Congressional Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4460 Congressional Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4460 Congressional Dr offers parking.
Does 4460 Congressional Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4460 Congressional Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4460 Congressional Dr have a pool?
Yes, 4460 Congressional Dr has a pool.
Does 4460 Congressional Dr have accessible units?
No, 4460 Congressional Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4460 Congressional Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4460 Congressional Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
