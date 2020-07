Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

Great split Level 3 bedroom 2 bath home available immediately! This home has been updated and freshly painted throughout. Features a large living room formal dining room combo, great sized kitchen with an attached dining room and outside deck. 1 car garage has a workshop and big bonus space. Fenced in backyard, carport siting on a small creek. Non-aggressive pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis.