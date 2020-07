Amenities

Great house in Wonderful location. Close to beaches, Butler Blvd and St. Johns Town Center. Open floor plan makes entertaining easy in this house with updated eat in kitchen with granite and new stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room and great room with fireplace. Light bamboo flooring. Flex room off of kitchen gives owners many options for todays lifestyles. Large fenced in backyard. AVAILABLE JULY 20th. UNFURNISHED RENTAL