Newly rehabbed 2 bedrooms 1 bath house on the Northside. This house has wooden floors and a nice bathroom that is tiled throughout. Nice kitchen with plenty of space for everyone. If you like the outside this home has a porch you can sit on during the evenings. This is close to 95 and shopping. Call us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 44 East 45th Street have any available units?
44 East 45th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.