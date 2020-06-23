All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 44 East 45th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
44 East 45th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

44 East 45th Street

44 45th St E · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

44 45th St E, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly rehabbed 2 bedrooms 1 bath house on the Northside. This house has wooden floors and a nice bathroom that is tiled throughout. Nice kitchen with plenty of space for everyone. If you like the outside this home has a porch you can sit on during the evenings. This is close to 95 and shopping. Call us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 East 45th Street have any available units?
44 East 45th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 East 45th Street have?
Some of 44 East 45th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 East 45th Street currently offering any rent specials?
44 East 45th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 East 45th Street pet-friendly?
No, 44 East 45th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 44 East 45th Street offer parking?
No, 44 East 45th Street does not offer parking.
Does 44 East 45th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 East 45th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 East 45th Street have a pool?
No, 44 East 45th Street does not have a pool.
Does 44 East 45th Street have accessible units?
No, 44 East 45th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 44 East 45th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 East 45th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Citigate
8451 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Gran Bay Apartment Homes
13444 Gran Bay Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Addison Landing
9455 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Midtown Oaks Apartments
1706 Art Museum Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia