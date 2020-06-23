44 East 45th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Newly rehabbed 2 bedrooms 1 bath house on the Northside. This house has wooden floors and a nice bathroom that is tiled throughout. Nice kitchen with plenty of space for everyone. If you like the outside this home has a porch you can sit on during the evenings. This is close to 95 and shopping. Call us to schedule a showing.