44 Cottage Ave. - Unit 3

Amenities
This 1st floor updated studio is located in the up and coming Springfield area. It is close to Social Grounds Coffee shop, a local bakery and under 30 mins to the beaches!
Features:
-Ceramic tile throughout.
-New updates in bathroom.
-Updated Kitchens
-Convenient bar top dining
-Great natural light
-Key-code building entry
-Central heating and air
-Ceiling fan and overhead lighting
Property Tours:
Our community features "Self-Showing" technology for all of the available units. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.
Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.