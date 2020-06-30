44 Cottage Ave. - Unit 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

This 1st floor updated studio is located in the up and coming Springfield area. It is close to Social Grounds Coffee shop, a local bakery and under 30 mins to the beaches!



Features:

-Ceramic tile throughout.

-New updates in bathroom.

-Updated Kitchens

-Convenient bar top dining

-Great natural light

-Key-code building entry

-Central heating and air

-Ceiling fan and overhead lighting



Property Tours:

Our community features "Self-Showing" technology for all of the available units. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

