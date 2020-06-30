All apartments in Jacksonville
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
44 Cottage Ave. - Unit 3
Last updated April 16 2020 at 11:25 PM

44 Cottage Ave. - Unit 3

44 Cottage Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

44 Cottage Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32206
Springfield

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
coffee bar
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
This 1st floor updated studio is located in the up and coming Springfield area. It is close to Social Grounds Coffee shop, a local bakery and under 30 mins to the beaches!

Features:
-Ceramic tile throughout.
-New updates in bathroom.
-Updated Kitchens
-Convenient bar top dining
-Great natural light
-Key-code building entry
-Central heating and air
-Ceiling fan and overhead lighting

Property Tours:
Our community features "Self-Showing" technology for all of the available units. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $700, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 Cottage Ave. - Unit 3 have any available units?
44 Cottage Ave. - Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 Cottage Ave. - Unit 3 have?
Some of 44 Cottage Ave. - Unit 3's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 Cottage Ave. - Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
44 Cottage Ave. - Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 Cottage Ave. - Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 44 Cottage Ave. - Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 44 Cottage Ave. - Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 44 Cottage Ave. - Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 44 Cottage Ave. - Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 Cottage Ave. - Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 Cottage Ave. - Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 44 Cottage Ave. - Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 44 Cottage Ave. - Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 44 Cottage Ave. - Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 44 Cottage Ave. - Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 44 Cottage Ave. - Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

