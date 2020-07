Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool guest parking tennis court

Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit with hardwood floors. Located at the back of the complex this unit has great privacy. The large screened in patio overlooks a lake and the community pool. Spacious living room. Master closet has a walk-in closet. In-unit laundry. One reserved parking space with ample visitor parking available. Back stairs allow easy access to the community amenities: pool, clubhouse, playground and tennis courts. Immediate move-in available.