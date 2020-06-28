All apartments in Jacksonville
4324 ELLIPSE DR
4324 ELLIPSE DR

4324 Ellipse Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4324 Ellipse Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Windy Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This beautiful Townhome is now available. Offering 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, inviting open area, features a great room / dining room open concept, kitchen boasts a massive center island, and finishes w/ a great flow for entertaining. Has Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Centrally located within a gated community that is just a short walk to the St. Johns Town Center for all you eating and shopping pleasures. Also, quickly get to UNF, Mayo Clinic, Tinsletown and the beaches within minutes. Please be my guest and preview this pristine town home, your next level living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4324 ELLIPSE DR have any available units?
4324 ELLIPSE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4324 ELLIPSE DR have?
Some of 4324 ELLIPSE DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4324 ELLIPSE DR currently offering any rent specials?
4324 ELLIPSE DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 ELLIPSE DR pet-friendly?
No, 4324 ELLIPSE DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4324 ELLIPSE DR offer parking?
Yes, 4324 ELLIPSE DR offers parking.
Does 4324 ELLIPSE DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4324 ELLIPSE DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 ELLIPSE DR have a pool?
Yes, 4324 ELLIPSE DR has a pool.
Does 4324 ELLIPSE DR have accessible units?
No, 4324 ELLIPSE DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 ELLIPSE DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4324 ELLIPSE DR has units with dishwashers.
