4324 ELLIPSE DR

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

This beautiful Townhome is now available. Offering 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, inviting open area, features a great room / dining room open concept, kitchen boasts a massive center island, and finishes w/ a great flow for entertaining. Has Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Centrally located within a gated community that is just a short walk to the St. Johns Town Center for all you eating and shopping pleasures. Also, quickly get to UNF, Mayo Clinic, Tinsletown and the beaches within minutes. Please be my guest and preview this pristine town home, your next level living.