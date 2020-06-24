All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 28 2019 at 2:15 AM

4319 Ish Brant Court West

4319 Ish Brant Ct W · No Longer Available
Location

4319 Ish Brant Ct W, Jacksonville, FL 32210
Cedar Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,504 sf home is located in Jacksonville, FL. This home features beautiful hardwood and tile floors, an updated kitchen with white appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4319 Ish Brant Court West have any available units?
4319 Ish Brant Court West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 4319 Ish Brant Court West currently offering any rent specials?
4319 Ish Brant Court West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 Ish Brant Court West pet-friendly?
Yes, 4319 Ish Brant Court West is pet friendly.
Does 4319 Ish Brant Court West offer parking?
No, 4319 Ish Brant Court West does not offer parking.
Does 4319 Ish Brant Court West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4319 Ish Brant Court West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 Ish Brant Court West have a pool?
No, 4319 Ish Brant Court West does not have a pool.
Does 4319 Ish Brant Court West have accessible units?
No, 4319 Ish Brant Court West does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 Ish Brant Court West have units with dishwashers?
No, 4319 Ish Brant Court West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4319 Ish Brant Court West have units with air conditioning?
No, 4319 Ish Brant Court West does not have units with air conditioning.
