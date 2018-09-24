4271 SAN JOSE BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

The perfect home with so many upgrades. Entertaining made easy with the layout and beautifully landscaped and tranquil backyard. Stainless appliances, custom marble counters and cabinets. Gas stove and hot water heater. Fireplace is for decorative use, Washer/Dryer and wine chiller will convey ''as is''. Owners suite and bath features a walk-in shower with many features. Overlooks a garden area with ceiling to floor glass. Detached garage. Shopping and fine restaurants, parks and the river in San Marco for relaxation and entertainment.