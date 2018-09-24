All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4271 SAN JOSE BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4271 SAN JOSE BLVD
Last updated February 7 2020 at 6:36 AM

4271 SAN JOSE BLVD

4271 San Jose Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Miramar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4271 San Jose Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Miramar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The perfect home with so many upgrades. Entertaining made easy with the layout and beautifully landscaped and tranquil backyard. Stainless appliances, custom marble counters and cabinets. Gas stove and hot water heater. Fireplace is for decorative use, Washer/Dryer and wine chiller will convey ''as is''. Owners suite and bath features a walk-in shower with many features. Overlooks a garden area with ceiling to floor glass. Detached garage. Shopping and fine restaurants, parks and the river in San Marco for relaxation and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4271 SAN JOSE BLVD have any available units?
4271 SAN JOSE BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4271 SAN JOSE BLVD have?
Some of 4271 SAN JOSE BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4271 SAN JOSE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
4271 SAN JOSE BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4271 SAN JOSE BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 4271 SAN JOSE BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4271 SAN JOSE BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 4271 SAN JOSE BLVD offers parking.
Does 4271 SAN JOSE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4271 SAN JOSE BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4271 SAN JOSE BLVD have a pool?
No, 4271 SAN JOSE BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 4271 SAN JOSE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 4271 SAN JOSE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 4271 SAN JOSE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4271 SAN JOSE BLVD has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Meridian
653 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
The Club At Danforth
3701 Danforth Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Riverview
301 Caravan Circle
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Miramar
3030 University Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Palms at Ortega
4800 Ortega Farms Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32210

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia