426 E BAY ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool hot tub media room sauna tennis court

Beautiful townhome overlooking the marina on the St. Johns River! This amazing town home offers beautiful hardwood floors, cozy fireplace w/built-ins, gourmet kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & attached TV room & formal dining room. Ba=ckyard is private, oversized patio & fenced. Beside the privacy of the townhome, enjoy the amenities that include pool, fitness center w/state of the art equipment, saunas, steam rooms, jacuzzi, squash ct, & tennis courts, too! This townhome & waterfront community is a 10+. Walk to sporting events, concerts, restaurants & theaters!