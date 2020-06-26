426 E BAY ST

Amenities
Beautiful townhome overlooking the marina on the St. Johns River! This amazing town home offers beautiful hardwood floors, cozy fireplace w/built-ins, gourmet kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & attached TV room & formal dining room. Ba=ckyard is private, oversized patio & fenced. Beside the privacy of the townhome, enjoy the amenities that include pool, fitness center w/state of the art equipment, saunas, steam rooms, jacuzzi, squash ct, & tennis courts, too! This townhome & waterfront community is a 10+. Walk to sporting events, concerts, restaurants & theaters!