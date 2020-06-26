All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated January 19 2020 at 12:58 AM

426 E BAY ST

426 East Bay Street · No Longer Available
Location

426 East Bay Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Downtown Jacksonville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
media room
sauna
tennis court
Beautiful townhome overlooking the marina on the St. Johns River! This amazing town home offers beautiful hardwood floors, cozy fireplace w/built-ins, gourmet kitchen w/stainless steel appliances & attached TV room & formal dining room. Ba=ckyard is private, oversized patio & fenced. Beside the privacy of the townhome, enjoy the amenities that include pool, fitness center w/state of the art equipment, saunas, steam rooms, jacuzzi, squash ct, & tennis courts, too! This townhome & waterfront community is a 10+. Walk to sporting events, concerts, restaurants & theaters!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 E BAY ST have any available units?
426 E BAY ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 E BAY ST have?
Some of 426 E BAY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 E BAY ST currently offering any rent specials?
426 E BAY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 E BAY ST pet-friendly?
No, 426 E BAY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 426 E BAY ST offer parking?
No, 426 E BAY ST does not offer parking.
Does 426 E BAY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 426 E BAY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 E BAY ST have a pool?
Yes, 426 E BAY ST has a pool.
Does 426 E BAY ST have accessible units?
No, 426 E BAY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 426 E BAY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 426 E BAY ST has units with dishwashers.
