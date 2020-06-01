4256 STUDIO PARK AVE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage

* Coming Soon 2/20 * Luxurious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath tri-level town home in desirable Midtown coming soon for rent! This gorgeous home offers unique and stunning upgrades including plantation shutters, crown molding, oak hardwood floors, custom built ins and more! Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stone tile backsplash, 42'' cabinets and recessed lighting. Exterior deck and two car garage. Community offers a club pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Cats only considered. 2 max. Non refundable pet fee $250 per pet and $15/monthly pet rent. Resident benefit package: $20/mo. Renter's insurance required.