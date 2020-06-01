All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4256 STUDIO PARK AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4256 STUDIO PARK AVE
Last updated February 18 2020 at 1:04 AM

4256 STUDIO PARK AVE

4256 Studio Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Secret Cove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4256 Studio Park Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
* Coming Soon 2/20 * Luxurious 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath tri-level town home in desirable Midtown coming soon for rent! This gorgeous home offers unique and stunning upgrades including plantation shutters, crown molding, oak hardwood floors, custom built ins and more! Gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, stone tile backsplash, 42'' cabinets and recessed lighting. Exterior deck and two car garage. Community offers a club pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Cats only considered. 2 max. Non refundable pet fee $250 per pet and $15/monthly pet rent. Resident benefit package: $20/mo. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4256 STUDIO PARK AVE have any available units?
4256 STUDIO PARK AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4256 STUDIO PARK AVE have?
Some of 4256 STUDIO PARK AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4256 STUDIO PARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4256 STUDIO PARK AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4256 STUDIO PARK AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4256 STUDIO PARK AVE is pet friendly.
Does 4256 STUDIO PARK AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4256 STUDIO PARK AVE offers parking.
Does 4256 STUDIO PARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4256 STUDIO PARK AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4256 STUDIO PARK AVE have a pool?
Yes, 4256 STUDIO PARK AVE has a pool.
Does 4256 STUDIO PARK AVE have accessible units?
No, 4256 STUDIO PARK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4256 STUDIO PARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4256 STUDIO PARK AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Riverside St. Johns
555 Bishopgate Lane
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Landings at Lake Gray
6500 Lake Gray Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Retreat At St Johns
12310 Seacrest Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Coventry Park Apartments
6650 Corporate Center Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
Mandarin Bay
9047 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia