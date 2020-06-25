All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 7 2019 at 10:53 AM

4253 Studio Park Ave

4253 Studio Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4253 Studio Park Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Midtowne - This is a 3 story, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2 car attached garage townhome located in the Midtowne community. This home has an upgraded eat-in kitchen with granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances, the downstairs suite has a built in bar, hardwood floors throughout the living and dining areas, a washer and dryer, an upstairs balcony off kitchen, and a backyard with a patio! Additional storage in garage! Please note that the HOA has a 3 car limit per unit.

(RLNE2252571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4253 Studio Park Ave have any available units?
4253 Studio Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4253 Studio Park Ave have?
Some of 4253 Studio Park Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4253 Studio Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4253 Studio Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4253 Studio Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4253 Studio Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4253 Studio Park Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4253 Studio Park Ave offers parking.
Does 4253 Studio Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4253 Studio Park Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4253 Studio Park Ave have a pool?
No, 4253 Studio Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4253 Studio Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 4253 Studio Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4253 Studio Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4253 Studio Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
