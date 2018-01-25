All apartments in Jacksonville
4246 HIGHWOOD DR
Last updated May 2 2020 at 2:32 PM

4246 HIGHWOOD DR

4246 Highwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4246 Highwood Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
eautifully maintained townhome in sought after Ironwood neighborhood. Stainless steel french door refrigerator included in this open style kitchen. Accented with 42'' cabinets, corian counters, ceramic tile, and breakfast nook. Living/dining room combo is wide enough to fit your sectional. Almost a wall to wall sliding glass door with custom valence, screened patio that overlooks the water. Downstairs powder room. Laminate Flooring in living area. All 3 bedrooms upstairs with large Master and long walk in closet. Enjoy the water view and breeze from your master bedroom. His and her vanities in the master bathroom. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are nicely sized and ready for you. Upstairs laundry room is convenient for you. Tenant is responsible to get HOA approval if needed and pay any fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4246 HIGHWOOD DR have any available units?
4246 HIGHWOOD DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4246 HIGHWOOD DR have?
Some of 4246 HIGHWOOD DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4246 HIGHWOOD DR currently offering any rent specials?
4246 HIGHWOOD DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4246 HIGHWOOD DR pet-friendly?
No, 4246 HIGHWOOD DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4246 HIGHWOOD DR offer parking?
No, 4246 HIGHWOOD DR does not offer parking.
Does 4246 HIGHWOOD DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4246 HIGHWOOD DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4246 HIGHWOOD DR have a pool?
Yes, 4246 HIGHWOOD DR has a pool.
Does 4246 HIGHWOOD DR have accessible units?
No, 4246 HIGHWOOD DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4246 HIGHWOOD DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4246 HIGHWOOD DR has units with dishwashers.

