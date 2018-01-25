4246 HIGHWOOD DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

eautifully maintained townhome in sought after Ironwood neighborhood. Stainless steel french door refrigerator included in this open style kitchen. Accented with 42'' cabinets, corian counters, ceramic tile, and breakfast nook. Living/dining room combo is wide enough to fit your sectional. Almost a wall to wall sliding glass door with custom valence, screened patio that overlooks the water. Downstairs powder room. Laminate Flooring in living area. All 3 bedrooms upstairs with large Master and long walk in closet. Enjoy the water view and breeze from your master bedroom. His and her vanities in the master bathroom. 2nd and 3rd bedrooms are nicely sized and ready for you. Upstairs laundry room is convenient for you. Tenant is responsible to get HOA approval if needed and pay any fees.