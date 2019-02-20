All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 4237 VICTORIA LAKES DR W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
4237 VICTORIA LAKES DR W
Last updated April 7 2020 at 12:21 AM

4237 VICTORIA LAKES DR W

4237 Victoria Lakes Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

4237 Victoria Lakes Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32226
The Cape

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
Sweet four bedroom two bath home in desirable Victoria Lakes on the Northside. This home has a formal living room and a family room off the kitchen with built in cabinetry for your entertainment center. Kitchen has island and breakfast nook. This is a split floor plan with owner's suite including large bath with garden tub and stand up shower. Three additional guestrooms with guest bath. Wonderful huge tiled screen room with ceiling fan in the backyard which is fully fenced. Big Bonus Yard Care Included! Pets are upon owner approval. ($250 per pet fee) Community amenities include clubhouse, pool, and playground. Great location near New Berlin Elementary and Louis Sheffield Regional Park. Easy Commute to NAS Mayport & Kings Bay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4237 VICTORIA LAKES DR W have any available units?
4237 VICTORIA LAKES DR W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4237 VICTORIA LAKES DR W have?
Some of 4237 VICTORIA LAKES DR W's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4237 VICTORIA LAKES DR W currently offering any rent specials?
4237 VICTORIA LAKES DR W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4237 VICTORIA LAKES DR W pet-friendly?
Yes, 4237 VICTORIA LAKES DR W is pet friendly.
Does 4237 VICTORIA LAKES DR W offer parking?
Yes, 4237 VICTORIA LAKES DR W offers parking.
Does 4237 VICTORIA LAKES DR W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4237 VICTORIA LAKES DR W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4237 VICTORIA LAKES DR W have a pool?
Yes, 4237 VICTORIA LAKES DR W has a pool.
Does 4237 VICTORIA LAKES DR W have accessible units?
No, 4237 VICTORIA LAKES DR W does not have accessible units.
Does 4237 VICTORIA LAKES DR W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4237 VICTORIA LAKES DR W has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Arelia James Island
10880 Angelfish Way
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Serotina Lake Apartments
4295 Sunbeam Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Ciel Apartments
4929 Skyway Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia