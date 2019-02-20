4237 VICTORIA LAKES DR W

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool

Sweet four bedroom two bath home in desirable Victoria Lakes on the Northside. This home has a formal living room and a family room off the kitchen with built in cabinetry for your entertainment center. Kitchen has island and breakfast nook. This is a split floor plan with owner's suite including large bath with garden tub and stand up shower. Three additional guestrooms with guest bath. Wonderful huge tiled screen room with ceiling fan in the backyard which is fully fenced. Big Bonus Yard Care Included! Pets are upon owner approval. ($250 per pet fee) Community amenities include clubhouse, pool, and playground. Great location near New Berlin Elementary and Louis Sheffield Regional Park. Easy Commute to NAS Mayport & Kings Bay!