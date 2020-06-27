All apartments in Jacksonville
4237 STUDIO PARK AVE.
4237 STUDIO PARK AVE

4237 Studio Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4237 Studio Park Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**AVAILABLE NOW**Stunning luxury townhome in Midtowne coming available for rent in January 2020! This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home features almost 2,800 sq. ft. of living space. Lower level has a spacious bonus room or 4th bedroom with a full bathroom. This unit has beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main living areas. Separate formal dining room. Living features a corner fireplace. Nicely appointed kitchen with maple cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large master bedroom with tray ceiling. Master bathroom features dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in tiled shower. Nice balcony located off the 2nd floor. Covered patio off the ground floor. Washer/dryer connections. Spacious 2 car garage. This unit is a must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4237 STUDIO PARK AVE have any available units?
4237 STUDIO PARK AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4237 STUDIO PARK AVE have?
Some of 4237 STUDIO PARK AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4237 STUDIO PARK AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4237 STUDIO PARK AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4237 STUDIO PARK AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4237 STUDIO PARK AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4237 STUDIO PARK AVE offer parking?
Yes, 4237 STUDIO PARK AVE offers parking.
Does 4237 STUDIO PARK AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4237 STUDIO PARK AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4237 STUDIO PARK AVE have a pool?
No, 4237 STUDIO PARK AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4237 STUDIO PARK AVE have accessible units?
No, 4237 STUDIO PARK AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4237 STUDIO PARK AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4237 STUDIO PARK AVE does not have units with dishwashers.

