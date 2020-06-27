4237 STUDIO PARK AVE.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

**AVAILABLE NOW**Stunning luxury townhome in Midtowne coming available for rent in January 2020! This 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home features almost 2,800 sq. ft. of living space. Lower level has a spacious bonus room or 4th bedroom with a full bathroom. This unit has beautiful hardwood floors throughout the main living areas. Separate formal dining room. Living features a corner fireplace. Nicely appointed kitchen with maple cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Large master bedroom with tray ceiling. Master bathroom features dual sinks, garden tub and walk-in tiled shower. Nice balcony located off the 2nd floor. Covered patio off the ground floor. Washer/dryer connections. Spacious 2 car garage. This unit is a must see!!