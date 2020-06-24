4234 Homer Road South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Fully Renovated & gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1 Bath home ready for occupancy. Close to major highways, hospitals & downtown Jax.



Quiet & small local neighborhood with no flow through traffic and large estates nearby.



Features:

- Large Yard

- Covered Carport

- Central Heating & Air

- New Appliances at move in

- Seasoned Landlord



Tour Property:



This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.