4234 Homer Road South
Last updated April 15 2019 at 10:29 PM

4234 Homer Road South

4234 Homer Road South · No Longer Available
Location

4234 Homer Road South, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Edgewood Manor

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Fully Renovated & gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1 Bath home ready for occupancy. Close to major highways, hospitals & downtown Jax.

Quiet & small local neighborhood with no flow through traffic and large estates nearby.

Features:
- Large Yard
- Covered Carport
- Central Heating & Air
- New Appliances at move in
- Seasoned Landlord

Tour Property:

This property features "Self-Showing" technology. You can tour the property at your convenience 7 days a week from 8am to 8pm. Our leasing agents are available by phone 24/7 to answer any further questions and assist with setting up a visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4234 Homer Road South have any available units?
4234 Homer Road South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4234 Homer Road South have?
Some of 4234 Homer Road South's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4234 Homer Road South currently offering any rent specials?
4234 Homer Road South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4234 Homer Road South pet-friendly?
No, 4234 Homer Road South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4234 Homer Road South offer parking?
Yes, 4234 Homer Road South offers parking.
Does 4234 Homer Road South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4234 Homer Road South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4234 Homer Road South have a pool?
No, 4234 Homer Road South does not have a pool.
Does 4234 Homer Road South have accessible units?
No, 4234 Homer Road South does not have accessible units.
Does 4234 Homer Road South have units with dishwashers?
No, 4234 Homer Road South does not have units with dishwashers.
