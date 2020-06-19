4214 ORTEGA FOREST DR

Amenities

ORTEGA FOREST LUXURY RIVERFRONT HOME WITH INDOOR POOL FOR LEASE. From 5 Points, Park St west, south on US17/Roosevelt, right on Ortega Forest Drive, to house on right -- 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 1 pool bath, living room, dining room, entertainment room, office kitchen (R/GR/DW/MW,W/D), CHA, approx. 3892 sf, hardwood and travertine floors, pool, 2 car garage & 2 car carport w/workshop, open porch, screened porch, intercom, fireplace, irrigation system, fenced yard, yard service, pest control and pool service included in rent, owner may consider pet w/NRPF, no smoking, 1 year lease, $4900 sec dep, [AVNefar sh/fm] available 11/1/18