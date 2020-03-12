4214 Metron Drive

Amenities

Gorgeous 3/2.5 Spacious Grand Owner's Suite in Midtowne! - Xavier plan in Midtowne. Gorgeous open grand owner's suite! Spacious walk-in-closets. Glamour bath and lovely open kitchen complete with breakfast bar, corian countertops, 42' cabinets with hardware and crown molding. Extra kitchen cabinets! Screened and covered lanai. 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer hookups. Located near Tinseltown, St. John's Town Center, and close to JTB and I-95! Walk to the pool and fitness center in the community! $50 application fee per applicant. One time lease processing fee of $125. Pets based on HOA and owner approval.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2408082)