Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:37 AM

4214 Metron Drive

4214 Metron Dr · (904) 354-6646
Location

4214 Metron Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4214 Metron Drive · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1858 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous 3/2.5 Spacious Grand Owner's Suite in Midtowne! - Xavier plan in Midtowne. Gorgeous open grand owner's suite! Spacious walk-in-closets. Glamour bath and lovely open kitchen complete with breakfast bar, corian countertops, 42' cabinets with hardware and crown molding. Extra kitchen cabinets! Screened and covered lanai. 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer hookups. Located near Tinseltown, St. John's Town Center, and close to JTB and I-95! Walk to the pool and fitness center in the community! $50 application fee per applicant. One time lease processing fee of $125. Pets based on HOA and owner approval.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2408082)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4214 Metron Drive have any available units?
4214 Metron Drive has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4214 Metron Drive have?
Some of 4214 Metron Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4214 Metron Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4214 Metron Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4214 Metron Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4214 Metron Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4214 Metron Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4214 Metron Drive does offer parking.
Does 4214 Metron Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4214 Metron Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4214 Metron Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4214 Metron Drive has a pool.
Does 4214 Metron Drive have accessible units?
No, 4214 Metron Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4214 Metron Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4214 Metron Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
