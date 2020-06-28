4202 San Clerc Road

Amenities
4 bedroom 3 bath Brick home with over 2600 square feet. Master bedroom upstairs and an additional bedroom and bath down stairs with private entry for " mother in law suite" . Wood Floors . Granite counter tops. Stainless appliance . Built in book shelves. Large sun room with Brick grill/ fireplace off the back . Formal living room . Formal Dining room . Additional family room . 2 car garage with additional large storage room .
His and her walk in closets in master. Fenced in back yard. Water softener maintained by the home owner. Washer and dryer left as a courtesy .
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,745, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,745, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.