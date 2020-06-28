All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
4202 San Clerc Road
Last updated August 15 2019 at 4:20 PM

4202 San Clerc Road

4202 San Clerc Road · No Longer Available
Location

4202 San Clerc Road, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Goodby's Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 bedroom 3 bath Brick home with over 2600 square feet. Master bedroom upstairs and an additional bedroom and bath down stairs with private entry for " mother in law suite" . Wood Floors . Granite counter tops. Stainless appliance . Built in book shelves. Large sun room with Brick grill/ fireplace off the back . Formal living room . Formal Dining room . Additional family room . 2 car garage with additional large storage room .
His and her walk in closets in master. Fenced in back yard. Water softener maintained by the home owner. Washer and dryer left as a courtesy .

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,745, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,745, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4202 San Clerc Road have any available units?
4202 San Clerc Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4202 San Clerc Road have?
Some of 4202 San Clerc Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4202 San Clerc Road currently offering any rent specials?
4202 San Clerc Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4202 San Clerc Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4202 San Clerc Road is pet friendly.
Does 4202 San Clerc Road offer parking?
Yes, 4202 San Clerc Road offers parking.
Does 4202 San Clerc Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4202 San Clerc Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4202 San Clerc Road have a pool?
No, 4202 San Clerc Road does not have a pool.
Does 4202 San Clerc Road have accessible units?
No, 4202 San Clerc Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4202 San Clerc Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4202 San Clerc Road does not have units with dishwashers.
