4202 San Clerc Road

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 bedroom 3 bath Brick home with over 2600 square feet. Master bedroom upstairs and an additional bedroom and bath down stairs with private entry for " mother in law suite" . Wood Floors . Granite counter tops. Stainless appliance . Built in book shelves. Large sun room with Brick grill/ fireplace off the back . Formal living room . Formal Dining room . Additional family room . 2 car garage with additional large storage room .

His and her walk in closets in master. Fenced in back yard. Water softener maintained by the home owner. Washer and dryer left as a courtesy .



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,745, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,745, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.