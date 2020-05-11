All apartments in Jacksonville
4195 Highwood Drive
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

4195 Highwood Drive

4195 Highwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4195 Highwood Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Secret Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Ironwood - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome with a 1 car attached garage, located on the Southside of Jacksonville in the community of Ironwood! This home offers a washer/dryer and a screened lanai! The Ironwood amenities include a community pool, clubhouse, and fitness center! Tenant to apply and pay HOA registration fee of $75. Only 2 cars allowed, 1 car inside garage, 2nd car on own drive way. No other parking for residents. or car will be towed. No street parking.

(RLNE2161992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4195 Highwood Drive have any available units?
4195 Highwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 4195 Highwood Drive have?
Some of 4195 Highwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4195 Highwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4195 Highwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4195 Highwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4195 Highwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 4195 Highwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4195 Highwood Drive offers parking.
Does 4195 Highwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4195 Highwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4195 Highwood Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4195 Highwood Drive has a pool.
Does 4195 Highwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 4195 Highwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4195 Highwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4195 Highwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
