Cute 3/1 cottage home available for rent! New flooring, paint, updated kitchen and bathrooms! Refrigerator and stove will be added upon move in. HUD/Section 8 accepted. No prior evictions, felonies, judgements, or slow pays. Monthly income must be a minimum of 3x rent amount. All adults 18 & older must fill out an application and pass a credit/background/eviction check.