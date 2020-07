Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fantastic and spacious 3/2.5 TH with attached garage vacant and ready for move in. Nice location on culd a sac with tile in kitchen and room for small table and chairs. Open kitchen to large living area with floor to ceiling sliders facing a nice man made pond with fountain. All bedrooms upstairs with nice large walk in closet in master bath. You wont be disappointed in this TH close to Tinseltown, 202,95 and 295.